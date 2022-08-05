Akothee taking ‘marriage lessons’ from Mama Dorothy Nyong’o

Akothee at the relaunch of EMB, a music label owned by gospel singer Bahati. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Akothee at the relaunch of EMB, a music label owned by gospel singer Bahati. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





Songstress Esther Akoth aka Akothee has said she is looking forward to her next marriage as she takes ‘marriage lessons’ from Kisumu First Lady Dorothy Ngong’o.

In a post, the mother of five lauded Kisumu Governor, Anyang’ Nyong’o and his wife for their lasting love.

Akothee said the Kisumu First Lady’s humility, patience and the love of to her husband is worth emulating.

“I am learning. And in my next marriage, I look up to the couple. When I grow up, I want to be loving, patient and humble like my mentor Mama Lupita,” said Akothee.

“I love the way this couple is talking love to the next level. Mama Lupita is a role model for marriages that last. Their marriage is proof that there is true love,” she added.

Akothee has also encouraged women to continue loving their husbands adding that ‘marriage works’.

The Nyongós have stayed in marriage for many years and have been blessed with six children, Peter, Zawadi, Flona, who is a fashion designer, Esperenza, and the most famous of all, award-winning actress and Lupita Nyong’o.

Dorothy has won several awards for her hard work and she has been of great support to her husband.