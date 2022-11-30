Akothee threatens bloggers while brandishing a machete





Kenyan singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has threatened bloggers who keep tarnishing her name.

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers, while sharing her stern message to them, brandished a machete saying that she had accomplished a lot at her age.

“It has come to my attention that Kenyans have been looking for me. I am here and I’m here to stay.

You wake up in the morning, and the first thing you come to is my page. You do not even have a life that’s why you are always gossiping about mine. Akothee this, Akothee that….Oh, role model, Akothee has many husbands, body count.”

Adding that she is no one’s role model, the Kula Ngoma na Mama Oyoo hitmaker said, “You cannot come here with your messed up life, start following my achievements, and then you just brand me ‘my role model.’ I do not know you, I do not know your home, I do not know where you are coming from.”

Calling them out for always posting negative stories about her, Akothee posed why the bloggers never check on her accomplishments.

“How can you? On this planet, Earth follows a woman who has given birth to five children with three different men. Do you have a brain? Someone who is just trying to figure out life.

You just wake up and follow my achievements. Then you say ‘You are my role model,’ then the next day, I mess up like a human being, oh, I have lost respect for you. Which respect? Do I even respect myself? Do I respect myself for you to respect me?”

Over the last few days, Akothee has been cautioning publishers and fans against using her family to sell their agendas, threatening to seek legal redress against anyone found culpable.

“Now listen, any blog fan who will mess with my family, I will call you by names in a court of law; I won’t give you a chance to cyber-bully my family,” she said.

