Akothee unveils guest rules ahead of hyped wedding





Kenyan musician Esther Akoth, alias Akothee will soon exchange wedding vows if her social media countdown posters are anything to go by.

Akothee already revealed that her imported dress was in the country, and announced that actress Sandra Dacha was her one-man-show wedding planner, she and her Caucasian boyfriend, nicknamed Mr Omosh, had already checked out wedding venues in the company of both their families, done cake tasting and had already picked out their bridal team.

The latest addition to this bridal team is her daughter, Fancy Makadia, whom she welcomed back to Kenya from Paris where she was reportedly living and studying; as she announced that she was one of her flower girls.

It was in this welcome post that Akothee also outlined the rules for her wedding guests as she said she did not expect any family politics to take center stage on her big day.

“My flower girl has landed from Paris. Receiving my daughter @fancy_makadia at the airport ahead of my wedding. This wedding is exclusively for invites by card only. One card admits only one. Unless it’s (Mr & Mrs or indicated on the card… well communicated). Welcome to Africa, and welcome to Kenya. Walk mommy down the aisle. Karibu Kenya Prudence Vanpelt, Akothee’s daughter. Msilete (don’t bring) propaganda and family politics in my wedding. The only people going to miss my wedding is my two sons who won’t make it due to school regulations but they will witness the one scheduled for 10th July.

The whole of this year, Akothee is getting married 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Invite and card only. 🤣🤣🤣

10th July diaspora Switzerland Ndaniii. POD INYUOMO MANA AKOTHEE PARE. Save The Date. Tuko ndaniii. Good morning,” said Akothee on Saturday, April 8.

In prior social media announcements, the outspoken mother of five, a self-declared president of single mothers, Akothee claimed her wedding will cost Sh 7 million. She also claimed that she bought her Switzerland Atelier Couture wedding dress by Mery’s for Sh 700,000 and shoes for over Sh 100,000.

Despite having kids by different men, Akothee clarified that she had only been married once and was looking forward to being married again. Severally, she has showered love on her foreign fiancé, saying that she loved him and warning outsiders against interfering with their relationship.

In terms of family politics, Akothee, and her sister have not been seeing eye to eye for years now and it is believed this has been the reason for a rift in their larger family. Akothee did not attend her sister’s lavish traditional wedding a few months ago and it is not expected that Cebbie Koks will attend Akothee’s ceremony either.

