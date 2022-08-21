Akothee: We need life coaches in schools





Kenyan musician Akothee has asked parents to join hands and help teachers and the government in seeking solutions to cases of arson in learning institutions.

Akothee is calling on the government to invest on hiring life coaches in schools to help students overcome their fears and anxiety.

The artiste made the appeal on Saturday after fire broke out in Kisumu Boys High School, Kisumu County which brought down dormitory and nine classrooms.

The incident came just two days after schools across the country reopened after a break of two weeks as the country held the General Election.

The Kula Ngoma hit maker said the increasing cases of fire in schools could be as a result of the toxic environment that children are being exposed to.

“Let us be present in our children’s lives. We need life coaches in schools. This must be treated as very urgent before we have a big loss. The pressure this generation has needs a lot of help,” Akothee said.

The artiste also pointed out that most parents do not take time to have a chat with their children.

“We are raising children we actually don’t know. This generation has been subjected to zero or no guidance. Some are coming from broken and toxic families. Others have been exposed to domestic violence, peer pressure and unhealthy environments. This is why such cases are increasing,” she said.

The mother of five further noted that closing and opening of schools regularly is also to blame for the rising cases of indiscipline among students.

“The education calendar has been greatly altered. I am not able to follow the current calendar, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.