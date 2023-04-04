Akothee: What I would like as my wedding gift from my fans

Kenyan musician Esther Akoth aka Akothee with her fiancé Omosh. Right: Akothee on board a Kenya Airways with her wedding gown. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Celebrated Kenyan singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has shared what she would want as a gift for her wedding which is in the next six days. The self-proclaimed president of single mothers revealed to her fans those who might not make it, to donate dry food so that she could take the donation to Turkana.

In a post on her Instagram, Akothee requested that the gift would be from them to her and also to her people.

Through her foundation’s feeding program the Kula Ngoma na Mama Oyoo hitmaker asked her fans to donate, maize meal, rice, sugar, oil, soap, salt, and biscuits among others for the worthy course.

Further, she took a swipe at those who criticised her charity drive saying, “The women who were fighting The Akothee Foundation got tired without stepping into Turkana. Charity is a calling it’s not a duty.

You can’t apply to be a philanthropist. It’s never studied in school, if you were not born a giver, you can’t even buy kindness. Not everyone is humble, people are just broke. Money doesn’t change people. It reveals the inner them.”

Having launched the foundation in Turkana in 2019, Akothee shared that the goal was to help cater to the needy and hunger-stricken communities in the county and its environs.

This was after she sympathised with Kenyans who were facing starvation and were in dire need of food aid after the rains failed.

Akothee went online asking fans to donate, and in just two hours, she managed to raise more than Sh1 million. With trucks ferrying tonnes of food and more than 10,000 litres of water, Akothee made it to Lodwar.

After the drive, Akothee promised to look for a long time solution and that’s how she started working on the foundation. To commemorate the day, she took photos of the Maasai in their full regalia.

