Akothee: Women are slaves in marriage





Kenyan songstress Akothee now says many African women are slaves in marriage.

Not done, Akothee, commonly known as madam boss in entertainment circles, showcased her displeasure in men after coming across an image of a woman carrying luggage with her head, holding suitcases in her hands, and carrying a baby on her back.

What seemed to have ruffled the feathers of the singer, born Esther Akoth, was the sight of the lady’s presumed husband seen leading the way with a bottle of alcohol in his hand.

Akothee, the self-proclaimed president of single moms, suggests the photo represents many households in present day Kenya where wives suffer in silence at the hands of cheating or drunkard husbands.

“You wonder why a lot of women are bitter in their marriages/relationships. It’s because they carry the whole home and want to make it look like it’s all rosy,” she said, in a post on Instagram.

“The wives are struggling with two personalities, the pain of living with it and the fear of the unknown. Never judge them, not so many can speak and stand for themselves, but trust me, this feeling is the most empty ever.”

Akothee advised women to work on themselves so as to avoid falling into depression or lose track of their dreams and ambitions.

“Woman, you can never change a man! You can only work on yourself to change the situation. Work on yourself to be strong enough to carry that burden, in this situation you needed my sister. I wish you well in all your endeavors.”