Akothee’s daughter Celly Rue shows off her new car





Songbird Akothee’s daughter, Celly Rue’s modelling career must be doing well after the 24-year-old flaunted her brand new Nissan Murano. The car is roughly estimated to cost Sh2million in the local market.

“My first adult milestone! Seriously can’t believe she’s mine!! Merry Christmas to me 🥰🥰We look good together,” Rue gushed out in a post on Instagram accompanied with photos of her and her new ride.

To which her mum responded: “Weee Okey so everyone in this house is on wheels. Congratulations my Queen aaah.”

Despite having a famous mother, Rue has been able to cut her niche in the arts industry. In 2017 she was unveiled as the face of Nivea for East Africa.

Then in 2019 she emerged as the first runners up in the Miss Universe Kenya beauty pageant which was won by Stacy Michuki.

“Every step you take is a learning experience.. Thank you all for the support,” Celly Rue wrote back then.

Rue is the second-born daughter of the self-proclaimed president of single mothers Akothee.

Akothee’s family life started early when she eloped with her ex-husband Jared before she finished her high school studies at Nyabisawa Girls in Migori County. During this relationship, she got her first three daughters Vesha Shalian Okello, Celine Dion Okello alias Rue Baby and Prudence Apundo.

The celebrated entrepreneur later had two more children, Oyoo and Ojwang.

The mother of five shot to stardom in 2009 after releasing a song she collaborated with Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz.

Some of her other songs are Give It To Me, featuring Nigerian singer Flavour, Benefactor, Yuko Moyoni, among others.

In 2019 Akothee was voted the best female artiste in East Africa during the annual African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAs) which took place in Dallas, Texas.

To clinch the title, Akothee beat other big names in the region such as compatriots Victoria Kimani and Fena Gitu and the Tanzanian duo of Vanessa Mdee and Nandy.

