Akothee’s sister defends political appointment

Musician Akothee (in green dress) feeds her sister Cebbie with a piece of cake to celebrate the launch of her nail parlour. PHOTO: COURTESY

Elseba Awour, sister of renowned singer Nancy Akoth alias Akothee, has publicly defended her nomination as Member of County Assembly (MCA) in Migori on a Jubilee party ticket.

The nomination of Awuor, popularly referred to as Cebbie Koks Nyasego in entertainment circles, has drawn mixed reactions in the region, with a section suggesting she did not deserve it.

Awuor however insists she’s well versed with the challenges facing youth in the county having worked as the Global Peace County Ambassador since 2020.

“At the very minimum, my subject of intellectual inquiry at Masters level discloses a genuine interest in Kenya’s democratization process. On this score, alone, the interest in governance and politics is self–evident,” she explained.

The Global Peace County Ambassadors (GPCA) are prominent personalities who volunteer their time, talent, and passion to raise awareness of the Global Peace Foundation’s peacebuilding efforts to improve the lives of people within their counties and communities.

Awuor describes herself as an entrepreneur who runs a few businesses.

She also is the Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Twent One Limited, a marketing and advertising company, founder of Ritzy Nail Bar, Managing Director at Tuko Super App an e-commerce website in the country, and head of PR and Administration at Saroni & Stevens Advocates.