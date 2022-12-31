Akothee’s sister gifted posh ride after traditional marriage

Cebbie Koks with hubby Steve Ogolla and the new ride.

Kenyan singer Akothee’s sister, Elseba Awour Kokeyo, popularly known as Cebbie Koks was gifted a car by her husband, city lawyer Steve Ogolla, days after their glamorous traditional wedding.

Having dated for months and not shying from publicizing their love for each other, Ogolla popped the question nearly two weeks ago.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Cebbie showcased the new car saying, “Thank you Papi @SteveOgolla. The gift came like this pearl white KDJ.”

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is estimated to cost Sh5.9m and has the latest vehicle registration suffix. The Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) sits high off the ground and has four-wheel drive plus rugged styling.

The Land Cruiser Prado is a 7-seater 4-cylinder car with a length of 4780mm, a width of 1885mm, and a wheelbase of 2790mm.

Barely a week ago, Cebbie shared photos of herself getting ready for her big day, her traditional wedding, and could not hide her joy as she posed for photos with her bridesmaids.

In a detailed explanation of what the traditional wedding was like, Cebbie said that her father was so proud of her, and despite his illness, he was glad that she had decided to honor him when he was still alive.

“You have done me proud. I did not know you would do this when I am alive. He cried.” she reminisced.

Pictures shared on social media by the couple showed Ogolla in an all-white outfit and an emerald green hat.

Cebbie wore a white dress with golden decorations. Ogolla captioned the photos “Jewel.”

Though the Kula Ngoma na Mama Oyoo hitmaker was not present, her children Rue Baby and Vesha were in attendance as they welcomed their uncle into the family.