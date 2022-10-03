Al Shabaab leader involved in planning Westgate attack in Kenya killed





An Al Shabaab founder who participated in the planning and executing of a series of terror attacks in the country has died.

Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dahir, who is the son of the terror group ex-leader Hassan Dahir Arweys was killed in a precision airstrike that took place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Lower Juba.

He is believed to have planned a number of attacks which include the Westgate attack and that of Garissa University which left hundreds dead.

Somalia’s Defense Minister Abdullahi Jama said that the killing was in revenge for the death of Brigadier General Farhan Mohamud Qarole.

The General was the Banadir area Police Chief and was killed in a roadside bomb attack on Friday, September 30.

He was killed alongside one of his bodyguards and a Television journalist who works for the government, other soldiers were also injured.

On the day he died, Farhan was one of the Federal Government officials who led an operation against Al Shabaab in the areas of Balcad and Afgoye in Hir-Shabeelle and South West states.

The Federal Government, which released the news of the operations said that it has killed Al-Shabaab fighters, and taken control of the target areas.

The father of the deceased Mr Arweys was listed on November 9, 2001, as being associated with Al Qaeda and worked closely with Osama Bin Laden in financing, planning and preparing deadly attacks in the East African region.

In details issued by the United Nations Security Council, he was also involved in the “supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to” or “otherwise supporting acts or activities of Al Qaeda.”

The UN security council says that at some point he even attempted to overthrow Somali President Mohamed Siad Barre and establish a theocratic regime in the Horn of Africa.

“After 1992, Sobhi Abdel Aziz Mohamed el Gohary Abu Sinna (deceased), a senior Al-Qaida operative in Somalia, sought allies to attack the United States and United Nations forces in Somalia, in line with a ‘fatwa’ issued by Usama bin Laden (deceased) in 1993,” it says.

