Alai slams Samidoh yet again over Jeff Mwathi’s death





An online confrontation between Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai and Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh over the death of interior designer Jeff Mwathi has intensified.

The differences between the two went public for the first time, when Mr Alai accused the Kikuyu singer of “shielding a murderer”.

Jeff, a nephew to Samidoh, died in February under unclear circumstances at the apartment of another Mugithi artiste Lawrence Njuguna, who is better known as DJ Fatxo.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has since withdrew the charges against DJ Fatxo citing lack of sufficient evidence.

Also read: Samidoh blasts Alai for alleging he was bribed to protect DJ Fatxo

But Alai is on record for making claims that Samidoh, who is a police officer, was bribed to protect DJ Fatxo in the case.

“A suspect is openly bragging how a serving police officer helped him escape murder charges,” Mr Alai said on Facebook.

Samidoh, who attended Jeff’s burial while in the company of his baby mama nominated senator Karen Nyamu, has initially pledged to ensure justice is served.

Also read: DJ Fatxo reveals Samidoh’s involvement in Jeff Mwathi’s case

In a joint response, Samidoh said the politician is using his popularity to seek attention and fame.

But on Thursday, Mr Alai got rather personal with claims that Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, relocated to the United States to escape the musician’s endless dramas.

Edday is currently on vacation in the US with the three children she has with Samidoh. The musician has two other children with Ms Nyamu.

Also read: DJ Fatxo denies financial support from a powerful female politician