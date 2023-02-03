Alai: Uhuru shortchanged us on the presidency but he must not be touched

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks while condoling with the family of former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha at the home of the deceased in Lavington, Nairobi on January 31, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has waded into the hot topic of the downed scaled security of President Uhuru Kenyatta, with a plea to the government to restored the retired head of state’s security detail.

The MCA made the remarks even as he indicated that Mr Kenyattta may have shortchanged Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition’s quest for the presidency in last year’s General Election.

“President Uhuru is retired. I think he shortchanged us on the presidency but he MUST not be touched. Restore his security. #LeaveUhuruAlone,” Alai tweeted.

Incidentally, just this week, Alai said if there was a law that had been passed exempting the former president from taxes, it should be reviewed.

“If the Kenyatta family had a law exempting them from tax, let’s change that. But we not relenting on the rallies,” Alai said.

He also said Mr Kenyatta’s present woes should not stop interfere with Azimio’s planned series of rallies.

Mr Kenyatta serves as Azimio’s chairman and although there have been reports of him stepping down, he has been accused by President William Ruto’s close allies of funding the opposition’s political rallies.

Leaders of President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance also claim that recent remarks by Azimio leader Raila Odinga are a carbon copy of Mr Kenyatta’s.

Ironically, Mr Kenyatta has also been the fall guy with Azimio with Mr Odinga’s close allies continuously blaming him for their election loss.

Suna East lawmaker Junet Mohammed has even gone as far as faulting Mr Kenyatta for failing to secure victory for Mr Odinga.

And just when it appeared that the Azimio brigade was coming to terms with President Ruto’s election victory, the matter has been quickly rolled back with claims by an anonymous whistleblower within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that Mr Odinga’s election victory was stolen.

The whistleblower alleged that Mr Odinga won the election by more over 2 million votes contrary to what the former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced.

