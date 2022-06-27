Alchemist club on the spot amid assault video





Alchemist, an entertainment club in Nairobi, has yet again caused an online stir a month after it was shut down by authorities on allegations of segregation.

The recent furore comes after a video showing bouncers at the club mishandling a woman went viral.

The circumstances that led to the incident are not clear.

In the video that has gone viral, a woman appears to be dragged by the security detail before she is dumped out of the compound.

When you see how these Alchemist bouncers manhandled this woman last night you understand why we need to #ShutDownAlchemist pic.twitter.com/C1OfX3lyn8 — Mwikali. (@mwikaliiii) June 26, 2022

The incident has strongly been condemned on social media amid the suggestion the pub should again be closed.

The assault allegations come barely a month after the club trended on social media for reported racial discrimination.

The uproar caused Nairobi governor Anne Kananu to temporarily revoke the club’s licence.