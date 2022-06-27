Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxCoffee BreakGeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Alchemist club on the spot amid assault video

By Wangu Kanuri June 27th, 2022 1 min read

Alchemist, an entertainment club in Nairobi, has yet again caused an online stir a month after it was shut down by authorities on allegations of segregation.

The recent furore comes after a video showing bouncers at the club mishandling a woman went viral.

The circumstances that led to the incident are not clear.

In the video that has gone viral, a woman appears to be dragged by the security detail before she is dumped out of the compound.

The incident has strongly been condemned on social media amid the suggestion the pub should again be closed.

The assault allegations come barely a month after the club trended on social media for reported racial discrimination.

The uproar caused Nairobi governor Anne Kananu to temporarily revoke the club’s licence.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Pritty Vishy says Stivo Simple Boy couldn’t afford...