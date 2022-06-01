Alchemist managers questioned over racist claims





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have reacted to the license suspension of Alchemist bar by Nairobi governor Ann Kananu amid reports of racism.

One user felt that as much as the actions were commendable it was unfortunate that Nairobi County management waited until there was a public uproar to take action.

As much as we commend these actions, it's sad to wait for something to really cause a public uproar so that you take action. — M.H (@OtMaxy) May 31, 2022

Another thought the move was not a fight against racism but the county government resuming war against expatriates.

This is not a fight against racism. This is county government resuming the war against expatriates from where Matiang'a left — Kenyan Citizen (@Brianpeterkamau) May 31, 2022

Another one enquired why the officials were being arrested citing the society had become angry and fragile.

Why are they arresting officials? We have become an angry and fragile society — Paul Momanyi Nyaosi (@paulmoms) May 31, 2022

Another one felt through the suspension of licence, the authorities had redeemed herself.

Ann Kananu has redeemed herself. — Registrar of Broken Promises (@EricNgeno) May 31, 2022

Another user suggested the move was a conflict of interest since the Nairobi governor has admitted to owning entertainment joints in Nairobi.

Will it be a conflict of interest Governor Ann Kananu suspending Alchemist license since she also own some clubs that would be direct competition to this? — kim (@kajonee) May 31, 2022

Another one felt Kananu was using her feelings to make the decision and that justified his not liking women in leadership.

Hii ndo maana we don't like women In Leadership….. Feelings kila mahali — Leshawn Kyalo🇰🇪 (@KyaloLeshawn) May 31, 2022

Another user thought the noise pollution patron was added.

Wameongezewa mpaka Noise pollution? https://t.co/sRLQl9eg3x — Shoba Gatimu (@shobanes) May 31, 2022

Kananu disclosed that so far 10 Alchemist officials had been arrested and arraigned.

“We have an image to protect and the future, I have directed County Executive Committee Member for Environment to institute a multiagency task force and a comprehensive report of the same to be made in the next five days,” she added.

Alchemist, a Westlands club caused an uproar over the weekend after a viral video showing blacks and Europeans lining up in different queues.

Earlier, the club’s management had distanced itself from the vice despite a public apology on the same.

In its rebuttal, the club argued that there was one main entrance to the venue that all customers entered through for the first time.

“There was a group of customers who had stepped out and were re-entering the venue. The security allowed them to come in through the exit line in order not to clog up the main entrance. The video that was shared by a private individual made it appear that another customer was denied entry – that’s simply not true.”