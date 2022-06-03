Alchemist to re-open after alleged racism victim denounces viral video





High-end Nairobi nightclub, The Alchemist, which has in recent days been at the centre of claims of racism, has announced that it will soon reopen its doors to clients.

This after a man who shared a viral video accusing the club’s security team of routinely denying entry to non-Caucasian clients denounced the footage.

On Friday, the bar issued a statement saying that Emmanuel Murgor, the individual who took and shared the video, had acknowledged he had misled the public.

“We met with Emmanuel and his advocate to discuss the incident on May 20th. He has acknowledged that the clip shared was misleading to the public and was not representative of what happened that evening and what we stand for,” the club said in the statement.

The bar however said it will not press charges against Mr Murgor, in as much as his allegations had grossly affected their business operations.

“For those of you that have been following the case, let’s all please remember to reserve judgment until all the facts are given. Social media is a powerful tool, remember to treat it as such. We will be opening our doors again today and looking forward to welcoming you all,” the establishment further said.

Through his lawyer, Mr Murgor expressed remorse for the outcome of the viral video and apologised to the other businesses around the club that had similarly been affected by the incident.

The video, which went viral early this week, pointed to allegations of racial bias at The Alchemist, eliciting widespread public condemnation that eventual led the club’s closure following a directive issued by Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu to suspend their trading license.

In the wake of allegations, patrons came out to share their experiences at the high-end establishment located at Parklands Road in Westlands.

In 2016, there were similar claims that the club’s security team had allegedly denied entry to non-Caucasian clients.