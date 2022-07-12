Alfred Mutua blasts TIFA opinion polls





Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has joined Deputy President William Ruto in dismissing the recent opinion poll conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA).

Instead, Mutua suggested the DP was enjoying a commanding lead in the polls, with less than a month to the August 2022 polls.

“We know from our data that we are ahead and anticipate to win the election at or neatly 60% of the vote. I, therefore, find the current opinion polls meant to propel up Hon. Raila, not only inaccurate, doctored, laughable but a desperate attempt at swaying the public,” claimed Mutua.

He did not, however, share the data to back up Ruto’s popularity.

The TIFA poll had indicated Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, had harnessed a 42% lead over Ruto with 39%.

Ruto had also dismissed the TIFA poll results as doctored.

The poll also has the other remaining presidential candidates George Wajackoyah and Wahiga Mwaure enjoying a cumulative less than 5% popularity rating.

Mutua, the Maendeleo Chap Chap chairman, was initially a staunch supporter of Raila Odinga before he switched to Ruto’s camp, citing blackmailing and a lack of honesty.