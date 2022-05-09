Alfred Mutua dumps Uhuru and Raila for Ruto – VIDEO





Machakos governor Alfred Mutua has officially severed ties with President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga in favour of William Ruto ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Mutua made the announcement at a press briefing in Nairobi on Monday.

He accused Odinga’s Azimio Coalition of dishonesty.

“According to our new constitution, you cannot force people to be in a relationship they do not want to be in. Hii engine yote ni stories,” said an emotional Mutua.

“I will traverse the country to campaign for Ruto as I believe he is the best person to move the country forward.”

Mutua also cited the decision by Odinga to ‘zone’ certain areas for constituent parties as another reason for walking out.

“I want to grow my party Maendeleo Chap Chap. I have got aspirants who want to contest but then I am being asked not to field candidates in some places,” he explained.

“So we are supporting Kenya Kwanza and all our aspirants will be on the ballot. We have agreed on how to share government when the time comes or if by bad luck we lose, we know our roles.

Karibu @DrAlfredMutua

Kenya Kwanza! The coalition of the willing, the coalition of the free. Its about the people, reforming the economy & for the greater good of the republic. That’s the difference. — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) May 9, 2022

Mutua becomes the latest high-ranking politician to dump President Kenyatta and Odinga.

Others are Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.