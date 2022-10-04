Alfred Mutua meets with Uganda High Commissioner to Kenya





Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua on Tuesday morning met and held discussions with Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya Ambassador Dr Hassan Galiwango.

The meeting came a day after a series of disturbing tweets were made by the commander of Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Dr Mutua through his official Twitter account said that they discussed interesting matters and that everything is on track.

“This morning I shared a social cup of tea with Amb. Dr Hassan Galiwango – Uganda High Commissioner to Kenya. We discussed interesting matters. Mambo iko Sawa,” said Dr Mutua in a tweet.

On Tuesday morning, Narok Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei weighed in on President Yoweri Museveni’s son’s Twitter meltdown saying the Ugandan ambassador to Kenya should be summoned.

“I expect by morning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Ugandan ambassador to shed light on Gen. Muhoozi’s social media outbursts and subsequent apology. This is undermining the spirit of unity of East African Community (EAC).”

On Monday, Muhoozi issued a veiled threat suggesting a possible incursion into the Kenyan territory.

The series of tweets whipped up an uproar with one suggesting that it wouldn’t take the Ugandan army two weeks to capture Nairobi.

The army general had earlier heaped praises on immediate former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who he suggested should have sought a third term in office.

He blamed the retired President, whom he refers to as his “big brother”, for not contesting for a third term in the August 2022 polls, adding the retired president could have easily won the election.

“Just spoke to my big brother, Afande Uhuru. An incredible man! I love him for his courage, honesty and intelligence! He will visit Uganda soon,” Muhoozi said.

“My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn’t stand for a third term. We would have won easily!”

He later apologised to Kenyans on Twitter, popularly known as KOT, after putting out the series of controversial tweets.

“KOT, I forgive you all for the insults you have hurled against me. Please let’s work together to make East Africa great!!!” he tweeted.

It was not immediately clear whether or not he was in charge of his Twitter account.

Muhoozi announced his retirement from the army after 28 years. Rumour has it that he is being groomed to take over from his father.

