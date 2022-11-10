Alfred Mutua ‘shares phone number’ with sassy journalist, Kenyans react

Cabinet Secretary of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr Alfred Mutua with the female journalist at State House, Nairobi on November 9, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Cabinet Secretary of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr Alfred Mutua with the female journalist at State House, Nairobi on November 9, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY





On November 9, 2022, Kenya’s President William Samoei Ruto and his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, held a joint press briefing at Nairobi’s State House grounds.

The South African leader arrived in the country on a two-day official visit to hold bilateral talks with his host on strengthening relations between the two countries.

Among other resolutions, it was decided that Kenyans would no longer require visas to travel to and enter South Africa and this will officially go into effect in January 2023.

During the joint press briefing, a young journalist by the name Liz Jackson asked the two leaders questions regarding a Swahili exchange programme between the two countries to get South Africans to speak the language as well. She also wanted to know if there were any plans to get South African culture, arts, and entertainment to infiltrate Kenya and vice versa.

As she posed the question, in a now-viral video, it was noticeable that the Cabinet Secretary of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr Alfred Mutua, turned in his seat to look back and watch the journalist engage the two Heads of State.

No other high-profile politician turned to look back and even after she sat down, Dr Mutua continued keenly looking at her.

Another viral video captured Dr Mutua and the female journalist chatting warmly with the CS appearing to give the journalist his phone number.

The video was edited at the tail end to include a clip of Suna East Member of Parliament speaking at a political rally in the past where he could be heard telling the crowd, “Hii imeenda, hii imeenda kabisa! Hii imeenda! Hii imeenda!”

Online, the video elicited mixed reactions. Here are a few of them:

“Msichana alicheza vizuri anajua CS Alfred Mutua hana bibi (The girl played the game well knowing CS Alfred Mutua does not have a wife),” said Frank Kamwana.

“You mean madam carried a power bank to make sure the mission doesn’t fail?” asked Bonie Leaky.

“Opportunity comes once. Somebody tell Aisha Jumwa I’m really looking for her,” Mc Ad quipped.

“If you have been given the number, I won’t mind if you share it with me,” said one Winnie.

“Mapema ndio best,” wrote Regginah01.

