Ali Kiba’s ex, Madeleine, opens up about the cost of dating the star





Madeline, the ex-girlfriend of Bongo star Ali Kiba, has revealed the surprising impact that going public with their past relationship has had on her love life. The stunning model has found herself at the center of attention from an unexpected group of admirers that includes Showbiz celebrities and politicians since revealing her romantic history with the superstar.

“To be honest, I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of men who have been hitting on me since I went public with my affair with Alikiba. I still don’t understand why so many of them began pursuing me after I opened up about what happened between Ali Kiba and myself and the breakup. What’s even more shocking is that some of these men are big stars – musicians, politicians, and even those who are already in committed relationships. I can’t understand why they aren’t afraid that I might expose them,” opened up the video vixen in a candid podcast hosted by Tanzanian Celebrity host Crivalent Kilumile.

The video vixen who goes by the name Tanzanian Lioness on her social media accounts, went public with the news of her break up with Ali Kiba last year when she revealed that she had ended her relationship with the singer after it became unattainable.

Also Read: Ali Kiba used and dumped me, Tanzanian model Madeleine claims

Madeline also opened up about how her last relationship, which ended just early in the year, was directly affected by the revelation of her past with Ali Kiba.

“Even my last relationship which ended early in the year was with someone who approached me because of the Ali Kiba issue. That’s how we started dating. Now I’m single,” she added, revealing the fragility of her recent romantic endeavors.

Madeline revealed that her relationship with Ali Kiba was kept very private, which is why the public was unaware of their relationship. The couple managed to keep their romance under wraps until their relationship hit a rough patch, which eventually led to their split.

Also Read: New twist in Ali Kiba’s messy divorce

The video vixen and Ali Kiba began dating seriously after his marriage to Kenyan Amina Khaleef crumbled with her estranged wife and mother of their two children filing for a divorce at Kadhi’s court in Mombasa in 2022. In a previous interview, Madeleine claimed Ali Kiba began hitting on her while his marriage was on the rocks.

Ali Kiba wedded Ms Khaleef in 2019 in a pomp and colorful affair but his marriage started showing cracks after two years. Ms Khaleef had constantly accused the singer of disrespecting her with allegations of infidelity on the singer’s part coming up every time.