Alikiba re-unites with Kenyan ex-wife during her special day





Bongo flavour artiste Alikiba’s special message to his Kenyan ex-wife Amina Khaleef on her birthday re-united them.

The unexpected birthday message to the mother of his two children has warmed the hearts of his fans.

It is now clear that the two are still good friends despite their 2022 divorce proceedings.

The Mahaba hitmaker shared a video on his Instagram enjoying some daddy-son moments with his sons. He shared the special moment with his fans in a birthday message that read:

“Happy birthday, mama watoto ALLAH akupe hitaji lako la moyo (May Allah fulfil all your heart’s desires).”

Kiba added a second picture of Amina holding one of their sons and dedicated a second message to her.

“Happy birthday to you, mama watoto.”

Alikiba’s wife then re-shared the message on her page thanking her ex-husband.

Amina said: “Thank you baba watoto.”

The couple ended their marriage in 2021 and were granted their divorce in October 2022.

Before filing for divorce, Amina is said to have given the singer a chance to work out things, but he did not.

Amina Khaleef filed the petition.

According to a source close to the two, Alikiba has tried numerous times to try and make things right with his wife, but she was not having any of it.

“Since she filed for divorce, Alikiba has travelled to Kenya on numerous occasions to try and sort things out, but Amina appears to have made up her mind,” the source revealed.

After the divorce case was successful, Amina took to her Instagram page to celebrate the end of the union, saying she was ‘officially free’.

Amina shared a photo of an open cage with a bird flying away. She also deleted all photos with Alikiba, including those of their white wedding in April 2018.

In the papers filed at the Mombasa Kadhi’s court, Amina said the marriage was “irretrievably broken and her prayer was to have it annulled since there was nothing else left to fight for in the union”.

She cited constant squabbling with the singer, his friends, and family members who lived with them in their matrimonial home during their marriage.

Amina said she left her matrimonial home in Tanzania around October 2018 due to her mental health while pregnant and because of the conflict with the singer and his family.

