All about John Legend’s ‘Move Afrika tour’ in Rwanda and Nigeria





Renowned American music producer and musician John Legend will headline the Move Afrika tour, which kicks off in Kigali, Rwanda on February 21 and in Lagos, Nigeria on February 25.

Move Afrika Tour is an initiative of Global Citizen in partnership with acclaimed American rapper Kendrick Lamar’s entertainment company, pgLang.

Lamar himself headlined the 2023 tour, which also took place in Kigali, and now organizers say next year’s tour will expand from East Africa to West Africa, with Nigeria now joining Rwanda as a host country.

The tour will kick off with Move Afrika: Kigali at the BK Arena on February 21, before moving on to Move Afrika: Lagos, where it will take place at The Palms on February 25, 2025.

“I am honored and excited to perform in Kigali and Lagos as part of the Move Africa Tour. Africa has always been a global cultural powerhouse, and it’s an honor to be a part of the future of live music on the continent.” Legend said in a statement.

The tour is Global Citizen’s initiative to address global inequality by creating jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent’s rising generations through an annual series of live music events.

Showcasing the best of Africa to the world, these events aim to drive transformative investments in local communities, engage local artists, vendors, agencies, and crews, and provide opportunities for on-the-job skills development and training.

Each year, Global Citizen says additional countries will be added to the Move Afrika tour circuit, which will continue to expand across the continent over the next five years. The tour began with one country in its first edition and will have two countries in the next as it set to continue expanding with subsequent editions

The 2025 edition of Move Afrika will drive a citizen-led advocacy campaign for sustainable development and economic growth, with a special focus on strengthening health systems across Africa.

The upcoming Move Afrika Tour will be the second edition following the inaugural 2023, headlined by Lamar, which prioritized job creation, skills training, and youth entrepreneurship along the way.

The event employed more than 1,000 Rwandans and hired 75 percent local crew and production staff. The Kigali concert also featured performances by Tanzanian singer Zuchu, Bruce Melodie, DJ TOXXYK, Sherrie Silver, Ariel Wayz, Kivumbi King, and Bruce The 1st.