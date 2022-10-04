All about President Ruto’s new Aide-De-Camp, Lengusuranga

President William Ruto has picked Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga as his new Aide-De-Camp (ADC). PHOTO | COURTESY

President William Ruto has picked Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga as his new Aide-De-Camp (ADC).

Col Lengusuranga is from the Kenya Army.

He now takes over from Stelu Lekolool who has been promoted to Brigadier, and deployed to the Department of Defence headquarters, Nairobi.

The new ADC is deputised by Lt. Col. Damaris Agnetta, who is also from the Kenya Army.

Col. Damaris takes over from Racheal Nduta Kamui, who has been promoted to a full Colonel and deployed to the Department of Defence headquarters.

Col. Lengusuranga was commissioned in 1999.

He is a seasoned and decorated military officer serving as a senior Special Forces branch commander.

Further, Lt. Col. Damaris Agnetta was commissioned in 2003 and has been serving as an Artillery officer. She’s also served in the UN Observer Mission.

The role of an ADC is mostly ceremonial, only being done by the military officer.

They will now be giving the president dignity and honour and will be accompanying him on all state and personal visits, be it within or outside the country.

Also, the ADC is mandated to escort the president into or out of the vehicle and closes the door.

Also, ADC occupies the front seat of the president’s vehicle and is mostly seen being the first person to jump out immediately when the vehicle stops.

ADCs also are the ones responsible for the president’s items such as phones and ensure that the seat of the president is well guarded.

When the president is giving the speech, ADC stands at the back and stays alert, and seats behind the president.

