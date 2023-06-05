All about Trace Awards and Festival





In a momentous celebration of its 20th anniversary, Trace, the global music powerhouse and champion of Afro music, has unveiled the highly anticipated Trace Awards and Festival.

This extraordinary event promises to be a dazzling showcase of African and Afro-inspired music and culture, bringing together renowned musicians, creators, entrepreneurs, and achievers from across the continent and its diaspora.

Taking place in the vibrant city of Kigali, Rwanda, from 20-21 October, the Trace Awards and Festival is a collaboration between Trace, Visit Rwanda and QA Venue Solutions Rwanda.

The BK Arena, East Africa’s largest indoor venue, has been chosen as the spectacular setting for the star-studded festivities.

At the heart of the celebrations is the Trace Awards, a riveting three-hour live televised music ceremony that will take place on 21 October. In front of an audience of 7,500 music lovers, industry insiders and influencers from Africa and around the world, the Awards will recognise excellence in various music genres including Afrobeat, Dancehall, Afro-Pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Kompa, R&B and Rumba. In addition, artists will be recognised in a number of cultural and lifestyle categories, further highlighting their impact on the urban cultural landscape.

Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Trace, expressed his excitement for the milestone event, saying, “The Trace Awards is our way of celebrating the artistry, vision and impact of musicians and other leaders in the urban cultural landscape. This ceremony will recognise their success and influence not only in Africa but also on the world stage”.

The Trace Awards & Festival has received enthusiastic support from the Rwanda Convention Bureau. Janet Karemera, Chief Executive Officer, shared her excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to be hosting the inaugural Trace Awards in Rwanda. This global celebration of African culture will promote Rwanda as a destination for cultural tourism experiences and provide a platform for our growing creative industry to showcase their talent and rich cultural heritage”.

In addition to the main ceremony, the Trace Awards and Festival will include a vibrant cultural extravaganza over two days.

This cultural festival aims to entertain and empower music creators and fans, offering an immersive experience filled with performances, build up events, parties and screenings.

