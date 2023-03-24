All grown! Nadia Mukami reveals son’s face





Nadia Mukami, the African pop star, took to her social media on her son’s first birthday to reveal his face.

In the post, she wrote, “Mtoto anafanana na nani? (Who does the baby look like?)…I always wanted a baby boy sooooo bad and God granted me baby @haseebkai You are just like mummy very active and talkative.

You gave me a new reason to hustle harder! Naomba kesho usiseme unataka kuwa msanii (I pray you don’t desire to be a musician). Please be our family lawyer. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haseebkai.”

The proud mother also shared a photo of her son, fans were quick to shower the post with love and wish for the little one.

Nadia and her partner Arrow Bwoy had kept the pregnancy private until they were ready to announce it. Nadia later revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage before her successful pregnancy with Haseeb Kai.

While announcing that they were expecting a baby boy barely two weeks ago, Nadia explained that she kept it a private affair because she wanted to embrace the whole journey differently.

“I remember when I got pregnant, God remembered me the most. I have done so many corporate deals because I have embraced my journey privately. Pregnancy is a very private journey, there are days you wake up you have a big meeting but you just want to sleep the whole day. So sometimes some of us don’t want to reveal it out there,” said Nadia Mukami.

A week after the launch of their foundation, which was a tribute to their late daughter, Arrow Bwoy, born Ali Etale, engaged his lover Nadia.

The elated Nadia, while showing off her ring, said, “I said yes to the love of my life @arrowbwoy.”

According to Nadia, it had reached a point where she was tired of pretending that she was in a romantic relationship with Arrow Bwoy.

“Sometimes we’d go for meetings or even enter hotels at different times and act like strangers to disguise what we have yet we shared the same bed the previous night,” she added.

