I only need kids’ school fees! Zari Hassan blasts baby daddy Diamond Platnumz





Socialite, Zari Hassan, popularly known as ‘The Boss Lady’, has issued a bold and unyielding statement against her ex-partner, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.

In a long post on her social, Zari voiced her grievances over being subjected to disrespect by her ex, also the father of her children, both privately and publicly.

“How you sit with temporary people in your life discussing me leaves me in awe,” said Hassan. “I don’t want you, I’m not obsessed with you, matter of fact it’s the opposite.”

The fallout seems to have been triggered by an unscripted show Young, Famous & African season two where Platnumz reportedly lied about Zari wanting to have more children with him, and her alleged obsession with him.

“They [the kids] Google stuff. Some I can explain, some I can’t,” Hassan lamented. “You get on a whole show that’s NOT scripted and lie about me.”

Zari accused Platnumz of allowing younger women to disrespect her. “You’re forever letting these so-called 20-year-olds disrespect me for the sake of you getting involved is not worth it,” she fumed.

In her post, she also mentioned that she was a self-made millionaire before their relationship, stressing her own autonomy and financial independence.

“Last I checked, the whole of East Africa didn’t know you till I introduced you on scene. I was millionaire famous, driving Porsche cars, owning properties, smart and beautiful,” said Hassan.

“I don’t ask a single cent from you because I single-handedly take care of my stuff,” she continued. “You only hear from me when its kids’ fees that you pay annually (and I appreciate you for that.)”

Zari ended her post by distancing herself from her ex’s lifestyle and announced she would no longer tolerate disrespect from him or his companions.

“You are CANCELLED, and if you don’t like it, let the court decide. I don’t need you, with or without you, I have a WHOLE LIFE.” she concluded, adding, “I’m a self-made billionaire and I will not have your sperm bins put me in a category I don’t belong.”

As of now, Diamond Platnumz has not responded to the letter.

Zari and Diamond lived as husband and wife for five years, a union that was blessed with two kids before she walked out, citing infidelity.

