All set for Prof Magoha’s burial as family announces details

Dr Barbara Odudu Magoha, the widow of former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha at their Lavington home on January 25, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The family of former Education CS Prof George Magoha has set the date of his burial.

In a statement seen by Nairobi News, Prof Magoha, who died on January 24, 2023, will be laid to rest on February 11, 2023.

He will be laid to rest at 11 am at his home in Yala, Siaya County, after the funeral mass that will take place at Odera Akang’o University College.

“There shall be a requiem mass at the Consolate Shrines, Westlands on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9am. On Friday 10, 2023, the body will be airlifted to Township Primary School, Yala,” the statement read in part.

The family has also said it was planning a series of funeral events leading to his interment.

The events are; On February 8, 2023, a farewell caravan shall proceed from Lee Funeral Home through some of the places where he left a landmark in his career which include; the College of Health Sciences- University of Nairobi, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Headquarters.

Others are the Nigerian High Commission, St George’s Primary School, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) offices along Dennis Pritt Road, State House Girls High School and Starehe Boys Center.

His family also mourned the former Education CS who died aged 71, saying that he was “a loving man, an astute scholar, an educator a reknowned surgeon and a loyal friend who always impacted society positively.”

“His life was a blessing to many, his memory is a treasure; he loved his family beyond words and his legacy will be found in the lives he touched and the people who loved him,” the statement further read.

His death is a double blow to the Magoha family as his brother, Prof Richard Nyabera Magoha, was set to be buried this Saturday after passing on in the US on December 6, 2022.

The family was already going on with burial arrangements when they were hit with news of the death of the former CS.

In August 2021, the Prof Magoha lost another brother, Charles Agunga Magoha, who died in Sweden.

