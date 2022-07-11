All set for the Nairobi gubernatorial debate





It is all systems go for candidates gunning for the Nairobi governor seat at the August 9 polls as they face off in the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate slated for the Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA) main campus in Karen, Nairobi on Monday.

The debate which will be aired live across all television stations and social media platforms is organized jointly by the Media Owners of Kenya (MoA), Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG).

The eight candidates taking part in one of the most competitive races and have all been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the position include Polycarp Igathe of the Jubilee party and Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Former journalist Denise Kodhi of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Tech-entrepreneur Harman Grewal of Safina party and Kenneth Nyamwamu of the United Progressive Alliance ticket are also scheduled to face the panel.

Independent candidates Esther Waringa, Nancy Wambui and businesswoman Agnes Kagure are also set to face the panel at the debate.

According to the secretariat, the gubernatorial debate will proceed in two tiers: The first will feature gubernatorial candidates whose popularity ratings, based on three recent opinion polls, stand below 5 percent. The second will involve candidates who have polled above 5 percent in the same opinion surveys.

The first debate will run from 6pm and end at 7:30pm while the second debate will go on air at 8pm and end at 9:30pm.

Four Journalists picked by the Presidential Debate Secretariat will moderate the debate with Serfine Achieng’ Ouma of KBC and K24 TV’s Ayub Abdikadir moderating the first-tier debate while Zubeida Koome of KTN and NTV’s Mark Masai will moderate the second-tier.

Members of the public had until midnight, July 9, 2022, to send in questions they would like answered by the candidates.

More than 90 per cent of voters are expected to follow the debate, according to Mr Stephen Gitagama, the Media Owners Association Chairman and Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer.

The Nairobi gubernatorial debate will be followed by a debate for presidential running mates which will be held on July 19, followed by the main Presidential Debate on July 26 ahead of the August 9 election.

Civil society organisations have asked Kenyans to take advantage of the opportunity to interrogate manifestos and budgetary allocations and be wary of those who do not show up for debates.

Kenyans, the organisations said, should also hold leaders accountable for their past promises, as well as share ideas on how to make the country better.

The debate comes as Nairobians have been witnessing how the gubernatorial aspirants have been showcasing unique style to lure residents to vote for them.

In the last two months, Azimio la Umoja aspirant Igathe and Kenya Kwanza’s Sakaja have strolled the streets seeking to ‘sell’ their manifestos.

“Man solo” is Igathe’s tactic to convince residents to vote for him as the county’s fourth governor.

Igathe said he will not campaign with big rallies, terming them nonsensical trivia of song and dance.

“A leader should offer solutions and not complain about the problems,” he stated.

His campaign-style has, however, elicited mixed reactions on social media as his videos and pictures go viral.

Attempting to relate with the common man, Igathe has boarded a matatu, City Hoppa bus and a public train, where he sold his vision to commuters.

The former Equity chief commercial officer has also blended with the mama mboga, those selling boiled eggs and chapati and meat vendors in the city.

On the other side, Sakaja has also employed the one-man campaign tactic. In May he tagged alongside Deputy President William Ruto as they transversed the city.

A week earlier together with Kenya Kwanza leaders Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula and Ruto they campaigned in Westlands, Dagoretti South and Kasarani.