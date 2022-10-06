Join our Telegram Channel
All the Aide-de-Camps who have served Kenya’s five presidents

By Nyaboga Kiage October 6th, 2022 2 min read

President William Ruto on Tuesday got a new Aide-De-Camp after Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga from the Kenya Army took over from Stelu Lekolool.

The latter, who was promoted to the rank of Brigadier a few months ago, has since been deployed to the Department of Defence (DoD) headquarters.

The new ADC will be deputised by Lieutenant Colonel Damaris Agnetta also from the Kenya Army. Lt Colonel Agnetta takes over from the Kenya Air Force’s Racheal Nduta Kamui, who was also recently promoted to a full Colonel and has now been deployed to the DoD headquarters.

President William Ruto is handed the instruments of power by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta after he took the oath of office at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on September 13, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Col. Lengusuranga was commissioned in 1999. He is a seasoned and decorated military officer serving as a senior Special Forces branch commander.

Lt. Col. Agnetta was commissioned in 2003 and has been serving as an Artillery officer. She’s also served in the UN Observer Mission.

The new ADC Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga and his deputy Lieutenant Colonel Damaris Agnetta. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Change of ADC is usually done whenever a new Head of State takes over and the case was not different from that of Preside Ruto, who was sworn in on September 13, 2022.

The role of an ADC is mostly ceremonial, serving as a symbol of authority and dignity for the presidency and assisting on matters of security, protocol, and military tradition.

The ADC is often a highly-trained, senior military officer, required to be part of the president’s itinerary at all times. Only one ADC is appointed at any particular time and they must be in the rank of a Lt Colonel or full Colonel.

Here are the names of other officers who have served as ADCs for Kenyan Presidents:

President Uhuru Kenyatta

  1. Col Victor Mburu
  2. Brigadier Timothy Lekolool who was assisted by Col Rachael Nduta Kamui.

President Mwai Kibaki (deceased)

  1. Lt Col Josiah Mrashui
  2. Lt Col Godfrey King’ang’i
  3. Col Peter Njiru
  4. Col Victor Mburu

President Daniel Arap Moi (deceased)

  1. Major Samuel Macharia
  2. Major Peter Ngugi Ikenye
  3. Colonel Wilson Boinett
  4. Colonel Alexander Sitienei
  5. Lt Col Jonathan Rono
  6. Colonel Stephen Boiywo

President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta (deceased)

  1. Lt Col Samuel Ngure Matu
  2. Major Samuel Macharia
  3. Major Marsden Madoka

 

 

 

 

 

