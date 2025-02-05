All you need to know about Burna Boy’s upcoming Nairobi show





Tickets for the upcoming Burna Boy Nairobi show, scheduled for March 1, 2025, will cost Sh65,000 for a VVIP experience.

At a press conference in Nairobi today, organizers of the show, dubbed Madfun Xperience, also unveiled the local artists who will share the stage with the Grammy-winning Afrobeat star.

The Nigerian superstar was originally scheduled to perform in Kenya on 30 December 2024 at the Nairobi Polo Club. However, the eagerly awaited concert venue was changed to Uhuru Gardens and the date was moved to 1 March 2025 for better planning.

Tickets for the mega concert were initially offered in five tiers when ticketing opened, with the Trust and Limited Early Bird tiers selling out within hours.

This has now been reduced to three tiers: VIP tickets cost Sh25,000, Advance tickets cost Sh8,000 per person, and the remaining Tier A Group of 5 tickets cost Sh37,500.

Speaking during the media meet and greet, Madfun managing director Joy Wachira said the idea behind bringing one of the most sought-after Afrobeat stars in the world today was to prove the magnanimity of the Kenyan events market.

“We are here to prove that Kenya has the capacity to host international events that can compete with the best in the world. MadfunXperience is more than a concert. We want to make a statement about Kenya’s place in the global entertainment industry.” Ms Wachira said.

Burna Boy, who last performed in Kenya eight years ago and pocketed a fee of about Sh5 million, will travel to Nairobi for the first time with his entire band, The Outsiders. The huge band consists of 40 members and will be accompanied by their stage equipment.

The Outsiders are known for their precision and ability to bring Burna Boy’s studio sound to life on stage. Organizers say fans can expect dynamic arrangements, live horn sections, and pulsating drum beats at the concert.

Burna Boy and his mega entourage will be accommodated at The Tribe Hotel.

“We look forward to welcoming Burna Boy fans from around the world to Nairobi and providing them with a luxurious hospitality experience befitting the scale of this event. As part of the partnership with Madfun, The Tribe Hotel will be offering special accommodation packages for international guests attending the concert,” said Mike Mwangi, General Manager & CEO of The Tribe Hotel.

There will also be a special code for discounted rates around the events for concert-goers who choose to use Uber as their mode of transport to and from the venue.

Acts lined up to perform for Burna include singer Charisma, Bensoul, and South African DJ and producer Virgo Deep.