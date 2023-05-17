Amani G, Kenyan girl who sang Alicia Keys’ song, hits another huge milestone

Amani G celebrated her special day at a popular Nairobi hotel surrounded by her beloved fans and friends.

In a heartfelt message on social media, she expressed her profound gratitude for turning 18.

Also read: Get Ready to Slay – Beyoncé drops hints about haircare line

“All the experience and opportunities I have had. I want to thank everybody who has been present with me. Through the ups and downs, the long days and nights during rehearsals, recording, shooting, studying… especially my family,” she wrote.

She also acknowledged the immeasurable blessings in her life, such as the gift of life itself, the support of her family and the presence of friends who have been a part of her journey.

Amani G expressed deep appreciation for the diverse individuals she has encountered along the way, emphasizing the invaluable experiences and opportunities she has been fortunate to embrace.