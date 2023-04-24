Amason Kingi blames NIS for Kilifi cult deaths





Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, the former governor of Kilifi County, has accused the country’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) and community policing programmes of sleeping on their jobs.

This comes amid the ongoing debate over the Shakahola incident, where mass graves were discovered and more than 40 bodies exhumed, as the country continues to question where security agencies have been all this time.

In a statement, the Speaker said the Shakahola sect deaths took place for a while in the presence of the NIS, raising questions.

“How did such a heinous crime, organised and executed over a considerable period of time, escape the radar of our intelligence system? How could evil of such astounding proportions go undetected?” read part of the statement.

He questioned how controversial cult pastor Paul Mackenzie was able to gather, indoctrinate, brainwash and starve many people to death in the name of fasting before burying them in a forest without detection.

“These are questions that need to be answered so that we can fully understand what happened and prevent it from happening again.”

The spokesman said the NIS and the country must be extra vigilant going forward, adding that the constitution guarantees freedom of worship to all, but not freedom from deadly sectarianism.

“The harshest punishment must be meted out to those responsible for the deaths of these innocent souls.”

This comes as Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome visited the area on Monday, where more bodies are expected to be exhumed.

The IG said 14 people were in police custody pending investigations into the deaths at Shakahola, where innocent worshippers of the Good News International Church, including children, are believed to have been forced to fast to death.

Speaking for the first time about the Shakahola incident on Monday during the Prison Officers Cadet Passing Out Parade, Ruiru, President William Ruto said people like Mr Mackenzie belonged in prison.

“People like Paul Mackenzie and all other terrorists do not belong to any religion. They belong in jail,” said President Ruto.

