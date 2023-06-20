Amazing love story: 60-year-old woman finds love in 27-year-old man





Love knows no boundaries, and age is just a number, so they say. This is clearly the case for a 60-year-old Tanzanian woman who has fallen deeply in love with her 27-year-old partner.

The couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level and walk down the aisle, despite the significant age difference.

In an interview with Mbengo TV, Yusta Lucas Lucas opened up about her journey to finding love again after the passing of her first husband.

She revealed that she had been married before and had children from her previous marriage. However, after her first husband’s demise, Yusta experienced three years of loneliness.

Yusta said her late husband had left behind considerable wealth, which she now manages.

It was during this time that she encountered her future husband at one of the shops that her late husband used to frequent.

“When my husband died, he left a lot of wealth behind. So me and my husband-to-be met at one of the shops my husband left, as he used to visit me a lot and I would check him out,” Yusta explained.

Taking the initiative, Yusta made the first move on the young man, captivated by his charm.

“I was the one who made the first move. He used to come to my shop, and I would give him food. I would cook for him and place it somewhere so that he could pick it up,” she recounted.

Her young partner expressed his feelings towards Yusta, emphasizing that age was irrelevant in their relationship.

“I see her as a lady who is 20 years old. She has everything every other woman has. Woman of my age are stubborn, and I don’t have time for that. I have other issues to deal with at the moment. In life, look at the things that give you joy,” he said.

Their love story has gained attention due to the unconventional nature of their relationship. While some may question the significant age difference, Yusta and her partner are determined to pursue their love and build a future together.

