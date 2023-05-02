Amber Ray addresses ‘fake lifestyle’ accusations against baby daddy Ken Rapudo





Socialite Amber Ray has for the first time spoken about accusations thrown at her baby daddy (Ken Rapudo) in regards to the source of his wealth.

In a cheeky response, Amber Ray said that when Rapudo washes she gets cleaned. The term Wash Wash was coined by Kenyans to refer to money laundering.

“Say good bye to mediocrity and join the professionals. The deco done at my baby shower was not copied from any sanduku. Too expensive for any boxes…It came from @blacktieeventskenya who defines excellence. While excellence is my second name, this surpassed it. Caption from my knight Mr Ken,who fronts real confidence and always gets my back and when he washes I am cleaned. So don’t be jealous, get a man who can wash hata kama ni nguo,” Amber Ray said.

In January 2023, Rapudo, was the topic of discussion on tea master Edgar Obare’s highly followed Telegram page after a fan of Edgar’s claimed Rapudo was leading a fake lifestyle and was a toxic baby daddy.

According to the person who wrote to Edgar, Kennedy Rapudo had forcefully taken his eldest child, a 12-year-old girl, from his baby mama and enrolled her in boarding school because she allegedly wasn’t getting along with Amber Ray.

The other accusation was that Rapudo was flaunting a fake lifestyle with questionable money sources on social media and was driving around a car that belonged to another woman. Edgar Obare published a search report on the vehicle from the National Transport and Safety Authority and the results revealed that the car was registered to a woman whose initials are F.N. The allegation was that F. N was an older, moneyed woman who was funding his lifestyle. The writer went on to claim that it was with this lifestyle that was able to woo Amber Ray.

