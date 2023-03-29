Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo split two weeks after lavish gender reveal





Socialite Amber Ray and her fiance Kennedy Rapudo have announced their split. In their Instagram stories, the two love birds gave their fans a taste of why they are splitting but cautious enough not to let the cat out of the bag.

This comes two weeks after their lavish gender reveal party and months away from ushering in their first child. Amber Ray was the first to announce the split, sharing that she was done with love.

Moments after, Rapudo said that “a lie” had so many variations, further telling his fans to keep it posted. All would come to light in two months.

Amber Ray, born Faith Makau posted, “A new day to start as a single mother of 2 #Done with love. It will rise and set.”

In response, Rapudo said, “A lie has so many variations, the truth has none. In less than two months, we will all know the truth and the cause of the breakup. That’s it for now.”

Also read: Singer Vivianne shares relationship status after breakup

Early in the month, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Amber even deleted the family photos they had taken over Christmas and even those of vacation.

On the other hand, Rapudo deleted Amber’s photo and shared a cryptic message that read, “Sometimes holding on does more damage than letting go.”

However, he would then clear the air following viral rumours that he and Amber Ray had called it quits on their relationship.

In a statement, Rapudo said he did not see himself and Amber Ray splitting up in the foreseeable future.

“Just to address some of your concerns & rumors- not that I owe anyone an explanation though. No, we haven’t broken up and at this stage, I don’t think that’s foreseeable. Yes, just like any other relationship, we have our own ups and downs but always try to work things out,” he said.

Also read: Nairofey: How I moved on from nasty breakup