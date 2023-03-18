Amber Ray defends splashing cash on her baby gender reveal party





Socialite Amber Ray appears to have taken offense with comments made by Langata MP Jalang’o and businesswoman Betty Kyallo about extravagant baby gender reveal parties.

According to Amber Ray, throwing an expensive gender reveal party is a way for people like her to enjoy themselves and not trend online.

She explained that what was witnessed during her own baby gender reveal was part of her creativity, which is not her fault that it also entertains.

“Allow me to explain something to you, my enemy! All gender reveal parties are copied from Jenna Karvunidis who began the trend in 2008. So while I leave your brains scattered back there. I’m far away in 2023 where we do parties to enjoy not to be the best online trend. My game is natural, my fame comes naturally… just like you made it happen now,” Amber Ray said.

Also read: Vera Sidika – Brown Mauzo paid me Sh150,000 after losing gender reveal bet

“Be creative to enjoy not to entertain. Let your enjoyment be their entertainment… In other good news…imagine two Kenyan women using helicopters for their baby reveal parties in 2023! Isn’t this a wonderful year for Kenya? Lead with love and you will take us all by surprise,” she said.

Betty Kyallo, while speaking on Tuesday at the launch of Flair By Betty, she said she would not launch ‘a baby’.

“I don’t think I would do a big gender reveal but kila mtu na maisha yake (everyone is entitled to their life choices). If that makes them happy, then why not? But why should I launch a baby?,” she said.

On the other hand, Jalang’o said different parents do different things for their children.

“We have different parents, content creators and the others. So chose which one you are,” he said.

Also read: Is Anerlisa Muigai bankrolling new bongo flava artiste Wyse?

He described Vera Sidika and Amber Ray’s gender reveal parties as both big.

Earlier this month, Vera Sidika shared photos and videos of their lavish gender reveal party for their unborn baby.

A helicopter announced the gender of the child, with Kenyans left in awe as to how thorough she was.

She also had impressive decor for her party hosted at Windsor Golf Club.

A week later, socialite Amber Ray had a similar event for her unborn child at Qaribu Inn along Waiyaki way.

She went a notch higher by erecting a billboard to announce to all and sundry her upcoming occasion.

Also read: Exclusive – A peek inside Caroline Mutoko’s impressive car collection!