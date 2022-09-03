Amber Ray: I miscarried Jimal’s baby when he started wanting his family back





Instagram influencer Amber Ray has further elaborated on her claims of being impregnated by her married boyfriend, Jimal Marlow alias Jimal Roho Safi.

In a three-part limited series that ended on Friday, September 2, 2022, Amber revealed all the intimate details of her relationships with two married men – Zaheer Jhanda and Jimal.

“I got pregnant for the guy (Jimal) and then that’s when everything came to light. After that is when he now posted his wife (Amira) and their children (on his social media accounts) and I felt like, no, something is not right. Like, why would you post some other chick when you are going through divorce?” Amber said.

“I was going through a lot at that time like people abusing me on social media and I’m in a space where I’m so confused, I don’t know what is going on but unfortunately or say fortunately, I got a miscarriage. I feel like I prefer it went down that way because I don’t think I’ll ever have the strength to be a single mother again ever in my life because in this whole scenario, there is no way Jimal and I would have ended up together,” she said.

Amber also said that their relationship had been wrong from the word go and moved on from everything that happened.

Nairobi News previously reported that when Jimal and Amber started talking, she claimed that he told her he was going through a divorce. He upgraded her lifestyle and even told Amber that Amira was okay with their relationship.

This was not to be as Amber was once again branded a husband snatcher when their affair exploded on social media. For a while, the two rubbed it in Amira and followers’ faces that they were dating even when the world was against their relationship. Amber made a point of showing off Jimal who was allegedly introducing her as his wife in his circles.

It got to a point where Amber began competing with and insulting Amira and this caused chaos within the estate where Amira lived and in Jimal’s extended family for the embarrassment he was bringing them. Eventually, Amber and Jimal broke up when he went on social media to beg Amira to forgive him and come back to him.

Amira refused and is thriving as a single mother, brand influencer and entrepreneur.

