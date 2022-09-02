Amber Ray responds to rumours of dating Inspekta Mwala





Instagram influencer Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, addressed allegations that she is dating renowned Kenyan actor Davis Hezron Mwabili alias Inspekta Mwala.

In a tell-all recorded interview aired on Friday, Amber attributed the rumours to a misinterpretation of events.

Also read: Amber Ray talks about disappointment from men

“I’ve never had anything sexual with Mwala. We’re not even friends and I can’t say we even were. This stories began when he came to my house and took a photo with my son. I don’t even understand why that was an issue because I’ve had so many people in my house including Otile (Brown) and Ali Kiba. People never talked about them in this way so I wondered, why Mwala?” Amber said.

Amber further explained that Mwala was a friend to their mutual female friend and he wanted to meet and greet Amber for the first and only time. Both she and her son are fans of Mwala and were excited to host him. Her son took photos of himself and Mwala and the actor left.

Also read: Amber Ray: Jimal impregnated me during ‘scandalous’ affair

“The next thing I saw on social media was that I was dating Mwala and he’s paying for my house. I don’t know why people think that I can’t pay my own rent and buy my own things,” she said.

The rumours began at the height of the pandemic in March 2020 where it was claimed Mwala was Amber’s new love. Mwala is a married with two children.

Also read: Amber Ray: Jimal told me Amira was okay with our ‘scandalous’ relationship

Amber has in the past been involved romantically with two married men. She had scandalous and highly publicized relationships with Nyaribari Chache MP-elect Zaheer Jhanda and Chairman of Association of Matatus in Kenya, Jimal Marlow.

In both affairs, Amber engaged in highly vulgar, sleazy and dramatic social media confrontations with the wives of these men before she was eventually unceremoniously left by the men.

She swore to never date a married man again and to have any man who approaches her thoroughly investigated before she could begin anything with them again.

Also read: Amber Ray: I dated Zaheer Jhanda without knowing he was a married man