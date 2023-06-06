Amber Ray reveals the millions she spends monthly as Ken Rapudo defends lifestyle





Socialite Amber Ray says she spends Sh 300,000 every single day.

The mother of two added that the amount is not enough to satisfy her spending habits.

“Before I got married, I used to spend 300k a day. Nowadays, I don’t use my money anymore,” she admitted during the interview with Plug TV.

Amber Ray elaborated on her spending habits, stating that she considers herself the breadwinner for numerous individuals and that it is them whom she splurges her wealth on.

“I have so many people I am taking care of,” she explained.

Supporting her extravagant lifestyle, her partner, Rapudo, who was present during the interview, attributed their lavish expenditures to the blessings bestowed upon them by a higher power.

“At the end of the day, we love each other. We work hard and pray about it. There’s no pressure; we live according to what we have. We don’t struggle, and it is a blessing from God.”

When questioned about the authenticity of their lifestyle and whether it might be fake, Rapudo vehemently defended their choices.

“How do you fake what you have? I have been living this kind of life. I don’t seek validation from people,” he confidently said.

The expenditure translates to about Sh9 million a month. This, if true, makes her amongst the biggest spenders in the country. Aside from her influecning on social media, Amber Ray is not known to have a day job.

Amber Ray also hinted at a forthcoming party to reveal her daughter’s face.

“Africanah is a queen and we will do a reveal party which might not be in Kenya,” she said.

On May 15, 2023, Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo welcomed their baby girl, Africanah, into the world.

Amber Ray shared the joyful news through a heartwarming video on her Instagram page, accompanied by the song “My Sweet Love” by Wahu.

In the video, Rapudo is seen sitting beside Amber Ray on a hospital bed, tenderly holding her hands, while also checking on their precious bundle of joy resting nearby.

Amber Ray expressed her happiness and gratitude for Rapudo’s unwavering support: “My man is with me as the angel of my house, and I’m a brand new mummy! It’s a brand new life.”

The couple’s relationship hasn’t been a smooth sail; they have broken up twice but the love they share keeps bringing them back to each other.

Also read: Passaris defends Gachagua’s ‘threat’ to MPs opposed to Finance Bill