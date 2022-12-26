Amber Ray rubbishes claims she was chased out of estate over Jimal Roho safi affair





Instagram influencer Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, took to social media on December 25, 2022, to throw shade at former couple Jimal Rohosafi Marlow and former wife, Amira, over claims that she had been thrown out of a middle class estate in Syokimau, Machakos County.

In her post, Amber Ray disputed claims she had been thrown out of the estate, insinuating it was one of the aforementioned parties who had been chased instead.

“Nakumbuka akiwadanganya nimefukuzwa huku…saa hii yeye ndio hawezi kanyaga huku tena, kafukuzwa kama umbwa. #beingpettyislife (I remember when they lied to people that I was chased from this estate. Now it is them who can’t step in here again. Chased away like a dog),” posted Amber on her Instagram story as she recorded herself driving around the estate.

She refused to categorically mention whom she was targeting with her comments.

In June 2021, Amber Ray announced to her followers that she was moving out of the Syokimau estate because she did not feel safe living in the same estate as Amira, then Jimal’s estranged wife. Amber also claimed she was moving into a house to protect her peace of mind and herself.

The Syokimau estate was the scene of drama for months. Jimal and Amira lived in the estate where they were raising their two boys before Jimal’s wandering eye landed on a curvaceous neighbor who happened to be Amber Ray. The two embarked on an infamous affair that they flaunted on social media to the chagrin of Amira, Jimal’s family and Amira’s supporters.

In one instance, Amber Ray went over to Amira’s house to ruffle her feathers and this caused much commotion within the estate before Jimal had to be read the riot act to get his house in order. In the night time incident, Amber Ray was accused of dropping a dead bird at Amira’s gate to which Amira and her family claimed was Amber practicing the witchcraft she is infamously known for participating in.

Amber would later be moved in to an apartment in up-market Kilimani estate where she cohabited with Jimal before he eventually dumped her after she got pregnant for him. He tried reuniting with his wife but after months of public humiliation, insults and shade, Amira refused to take him back and filed for divorce instead. She recently celebrated being happily divorced in a December 2022 Instagram story post.

