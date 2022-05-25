Amber Ray: Your rich boyfriend will never get you a job





Socialite Faith Makau, who is better known as Amber Ray, has dished out her two cents to young women on rich boyfriends.

The socialite, in a post on her Instagram feed, has told the ladies to stop dreaming of landing jobs with the help of their rich boyfriends.

“I do not know who needs to hear this but your rich boyfriend will never get you a job, because he knows it is your poverty that is keeping you together,” Amber said in the post.

Amber Ray’s journey to her flamboyant lifestyle has not been easy, in her own admission.

In a recent interview, the socialite recounted her tough journey to celebrity status, including a point in her life when she tried out different businesses to make a living.

“After form four I never went to any college. I never went to any university either as my family was going through many financial issues so I had to start working. I remember my first job was in a cereals shop,” Amber narrated.

At one point she even tried selling milk which she could not keep up with because of the early hours the business demanded. The mother of one said that after she hit rock bottom with the milk business she ventured into selling matumbo.

Amber also recounted the bitter breakup with her son’s father and how low she sunk as a result. She, however, said that they have since mended things and are good friends at the moment.