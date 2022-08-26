Amber Ray’s ex-boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo reveals why they broke up





Businessman Kennedy Rapudo has for the first time revealed why he broke up with socialite Amber Ray. Through his Insta stories, Rapudo said they split due to irreconcilable differences.

“Ideally speaking, we had structural irreconcilable differences but that doesn’t change who she is,” Rapudo said while responding to a fan who sought to know what happened between him and Amber.

Despite their breakup Rapudo said Amber Ray is an amazing person with a beautiful heart.

“She’s a very nice person with an amazing heart and a beautiful soul. Mine is to wish her happiness and God’s favour wherever she goes,” he said.

The pair went public about their relationship in June this year and even shared photos while on vacation together. And even though their relationship did not last long, Rapudo said he truly loved Amber Ray.

“I guess you mean if I truly loved her right? Yes, I did,” he answered one of his followers.

Amber, born Faith Makau, claimed that their relationship wasn’t working hence why they resolved to separate. A fan has asked whether she was still dating Kennedy Rapudo.

In what might seem to be another failed relationship, Amber claimed that although her recent relationships have failed, she wasn’t giving up on love.

A few months ago, Amber Ray was dating Sierra Leonean basketballer Ibb Kabba, who later said she (Amber Ray) approached him and asked if they could be in a relationship.