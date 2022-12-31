Amber Ray’s ex Jamal wishes for a ‘less dramatic 2023’





Nairobi businessman Jamal ‘Roho Safi’ Marlow is ending the year by celebrating his birthday.

Jamal, who is turning 32 years told Nairobi News that he hopes to do more businesses come 2023.

“I can’t complain about how 2022 was, personally I have grown and achieved more than what I expected,” he said.

“I want a less drama, more productive 2023.”

On his social media, Jamal said he shares his birthday with one of his sons.

He shared photos of him with his son, hoping to have a new adventurous year with his family.

“Happy birthday to us! Only a few people in this world get to say this, and we are lucky to be one of them.

Every moment shared with you is one I’ll always treasure,” he said.

The father of three described his son as his friend.

“I hope the years ahead are filled with many new adventures together. I’m not only your father but your friend. I love you to the moon and back. #vimal.”

His alleged girlfriend, Michelle Wangari, also shared a cute video of having a good time with Jamal.

She wished him happiness in the new year.

“Thank you for the priceless memories we’ve made together. I can’t wait to celebrate you today. Happy birthday.”

Shaffie Weru celebrated Jamal by saying that people born on December 31 are pure special.

Other celebrities who have talked about their new year’s plans include Chipukeezy who said the best decision he made in 2022 was being himself.

“We annually make resolutions to change ourselves. But in 2022, the best decision I made was to be myself.

When you have unimaginable goals, people think you’re crazy until you achieve them. Truly, it has been an unimaginable rollercoaster of a year.

Despite the storm, heavy rain, harsh sun and cold weather, we won without a broken spirit or a sold soul. I thank God for this far. This coming year, I look forward to being more, doing more and achieving more.”

DJ Mo flaunted his wife, Size 8, saying he was grateful they made it through as a couple.

Jamal’s ex-wife Amira hoped people would find time to be happy in 2023.

