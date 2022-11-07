Amber Ray’s outrage over KQ’s intention to refund her 15k out of 340k paid for flight tickets





Instagram influencer Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, took to her Instagram on November 6, 2022, to lament over Kenya Airways’ intention to refund her Sh 15,000 for tickets she and her boyfriend, Kennedy Rapudo, paid Sh 340,000 for.

In her post, she lamented that she and Kennedy were stranded in Mauritius after the KQ pilots went on strike, affecting the travel plans of tens of thousands of fliers.

“I know Kenya Airways to be my pride and joy. Today however we were left stranded as we could not reach them for our flight confirmation which is due tomorrow.

We later heard there is a strike via social media, and since we could still not reach them…we figured tujipange at least tusiongeze stress nyumbani as I believe many others are already doing.”

She added, “We decided to book another flight through Dubai (not KQ with a 2-day layover. Good for our Mauritius hangover anyways right?)

HOWEVER, KQ wants to refund us 15K…from a ticket worth 340k surely. We don’t need a refund, but retain your honour and give us a voucher as we have future flights with you.”

“It is not fair to keep your people stranded with no communication and also punish us for making other plans when the issues are from your end.

@officialkenyaairways get me some assistance please as it is unlike you and can be corrected,” Amber Ray lamented.

She and Rapudo had been in Mauritius to celebrate her birthday and flooded their Instagram accounts with photos and images from the tropical Island.

Nairobi News previously reported that on day one of the KQ pilots’ strike, 65 flights were cancelled, affecting 10,000 passengers. This was after pilots followed through with their threats to down their tools in a row over deferred salaries and pension contributions.

“We are willing to listen to the issues through the law. They should first stop the strike and come to the table and negotiate because that’s the law,” Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reacted to the strike, terming it illegal.

As of Sunday, November 6, 2022, Kenya Airways announced that flights had resumed in some locations including Mombasa, Entebbe in Uganda and Lusaka in Zambia.

