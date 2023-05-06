Amber Ray’s son discharged from hospital





Socialite Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray has announced that her son, Gavin, has been discharged from the hospital after a brief illness.

In a recent video shared on her Instagram story, Amber’s son is seen being wheeled to the family’s vehicle, accompanied by his mother and her fiancé, Kennedy Rapudo.

“Yeeeey my baby has been discharged,” Amber Ray posted.

Through her Instagram stories on Thursday, the socialite disclosed that she had to cut her vacation short to rush back to be with her son in the hospital.

“Someone had to cut our holiday short… get well soon my baby @GavinClassic,” Amber wrote in her Instagram post.

Amber and Kennedy were on holiday at an undisclosed wildlife park in Kenya as a birthday treat for Kennedy when they received news of Gavin’s illness. Amber immediately cut the trip short to be by her son’s side.

In another video, Amber shared a glimpse of Gavin in a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown, and with a drip on his right hand.

The 13-year-old appeared to be in good spirits, resting comfortably with his head on a pillow and operating his phone with his left hand. Amber’s fiancé, Rapudo, was also seen in the video, sitting at the corner of Gavin’s bed and using his phone while the TV played in the background.

Amber, who is pregnant with her second child, expressed her gratitude for her son’s recovery and wished him a speedy return to full health. She also recently treated Gavin to a special gift for his 13th birthday – an iPhone 14 of his choice.

Fans and well-wishers have also expressed relief at the news of Gavin’s discharge from the hospital.

