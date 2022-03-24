Amepangwa? KOT react as Khalwale shelves gubernatorial bid





Was Khalwale pushed into sacrificing his Kakamega gubernatorial bid for Cleophas Malala or did he jump?

Despite eyeing and campaigning for the Kakamega governor seat for the past four years, Khalwale announced on Wednesday he will instead try to reclaim his Senator seat in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto, plus other leaders namely Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

In his stead, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who succeeded Khalwale in 2017, will not for for the gubernatorial seat in a political deal announced by Deputy President William Ruto.

“I want to announce that for Kakamega County, the Bonny Khalwale has accepted to run for senator and ceded ground for Cleophas Malala to run for the position of governor of the county,” the DP announced.

“This has come out of the spirit of give and take, sacrifice and clearly demonstrable leadership acumen of the two,” he continued.

Curiously, Khalwale, who claimed to have been rigged out by outgoing governor Wycliffe Oparanya in 2017, appeared in deep thought as the DP was making the announcement, and even failed to clap when the rest in attendance did so, signifying perhaps, that he was pushed into making the decision.

Kenyans on social have also weighed in with their take on this deal, that comes amid reports the DP has agreed to zone Western Kenya for aspirants allied to Mudavadi and Wetangula.

Ati you have been promised ministerial role in the next gvt of ruto yenye hakuna😂

Pole sana omwinyambi pic.twitter.com/wzhD99LgbH — The Idiot (@godmurcus) March 23, 2022

Hon. Khalwale has sacrificed a lot for UDA and Kenya Kwanza, he may yet make a good CS in the Kenya Kwanza govt. — David CHIRCHIR ✝️🇰🇪🇳🇬🇿🇦 (@DavidChirchir) March 23, 2022

Sema kupangwa🤣🤣🤣🤣.Ata hio senator bado hutapata despite the fact that Azimio bado https://t.co/PL8arqfnyr took Fernandez Barasa only 1mknth to undo what you had achieved fro 5 years😂😂 — Nick C.I.A (@NicholusCollin4) March 23, 2022

This is great. Hatupangwingwi as Kenya Kwanza. Tunajipanga — kilach ZK (@kipngetichkos11) March 23, 2022