American actress Gabrielle Union opens up on cheating in first marriage

LOS ANGELES - JULY 9: (U.S.TABS-HOLLYWOOD TABS OUT) Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband Chris Howard arrive at the after-party for "Bad Boys 2" on July 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

World-famous actress Gabrielle Union confessed to cheating on her ex-husband, former NFL star Chris Howard.

While speaking to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, the mother of one claimed to have felt entitled to cheat on her ex-husband upon recollection of previous circumstances.

In an aired candid conversation, the ‘Think like a man’ actress said that her previous marriage should never have made it past the dating phase.

The 50-year-old actress, who has been married to NBA player Dwyane Wade since 2014, described her first marriage as “dysfunctional from day one.”

After Shepard, who has been married to actor Kristen Bell since 2013, mentioned his guilt over past infidelities, Union replied that she wasn’t exactly “wife of the year” during her marriage to Howard.

“In my first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” she said. “A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well.”

Union added that her career successes also made her feel like she was getting what was hers. “I was paying all the bills. I was working my ass off and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches.”

Union admitted that she was “horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys like me and want me. That made me feel like I was worthy and good and valuable and deserving.”

When she was asked if things were different once she finally ended her toxic marriage and went on to marry Dwyane Wade, the actress responded by saying, “I think initially it wasn’t different,” Union conceded, saying that both she and Wade had to commit to themselves and do the inner work to heal themselves so they could be better together.

Gabrielle Union and Howard met at a party in 1999 and were married from 2001 to 2006.

She has a 4-year-old daughter born via surrogacy with her now husband Dwyane Wade, who has three other children from previous relationships.

