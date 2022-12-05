American actress Keke Palmer announces first pregnancy





American actress Keke Palmer has announced she is expecting her first child after dramatically unveiling her baby bump during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

The Hustlers actress had taken on hosting duties for the first time on the US comedy sketch show, using the moment to address rumors making rounds on the internet that she was expecting.

She then ripped open her blazer and displayed her baby bump before cradling it in front of the studio audience, who burst into cheers and applause.

“Guys, I’m gonna be a mom! I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I got a lot of stuff going on,” she said.

The 29-year-old, who is reportedly in a relationship with actor Darius Jackson, described her pregnancy as ‘the biggest blessing’.

She opened her monologue by expressing her excitement about entering Sagittarius season, before referencing her acting debut in the film Akeelah And The Bee (2006).

But she soon changed the subject to address rumors that have been spreading about her being pregnant and that she had seen countless comments such as, “Keke’s having a baby”, and wanted to set the record straight.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson went public with their romance when the Scream Queens actress shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram account in August 2021.

Over the years, Palmer has remained tight-lipped about key details surrounding the couple’s relationship, preferring to keep her dating life as low-key as possible.

Keke Palmer, whose real name is Lauren Keyana Palmer is an American actress, singer, and television personality known for playing leading and character roles in comedy-drama productions

She has received quite a number of prestigious awards over the years, and in 2019 was included in Time Magazine’s list of most influential people in the world.

Palmer made her acting debut in Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004). She later appeared in the television film The Wool Cap (2004) and had her breakthrough starring in the drama film Akeelah and the Bee (2006). Her debut studio album, So Uncool, was released in 2007, and she progressed as a prominent child actress with roles in Madea’s Family Reunion (2006), Jump In! (2007), The Longshots (2008) and Shrink (2009).

