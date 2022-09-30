American female artistes dominate Spotify





Americans have dominated Spotify with their female artistes being the most listened to on the audio streaming media service. According to data released on Tuesday, Taylor Swift is the most streamed artiste with 34.5 million listeners.

The 32-year-old Shake It off hit maker was closely followed by Black Pink – a group of four musicians Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – with 18 million listeners. In third place is Billie Eilish with 14.9 million. She is the youngest person to ever win a Grammy for album of the year in 2020.

New Rules hit maker, Dua Lipa closely follows with 13.6 million followers. The 27-year-old artiste, whose name means ‘love’ in Albania, released her first single two years before her first studio album even dropped.

Ariana Grande comes in fifth position with 13.1 million listeners. She enjoys also has more than 330 million followers on Instagram and is considered the quintessential pop star of the last half of the 2010s capturing the era’s spirit and style.

Amala Ratna Dlamini alias Doja Cat closely follows with 12.4 million listeners. The American rapper made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16-year-old. The 26-year-old gained her stage name from one of her cats as well as her favorite strain of marijuana stating.

Elizabeth Grant, popularly known as Lana Del Rey, comes in seventh position with 12.2 million listeners. The 37-year-old is regarded as an alternative pop singer with her works being categorized as pop, rock, dream pop, hip hop and trap elements.

Break My Soul hit maker Beyonce follows closely with 12 million listeners. Born Beyonce Knowles, the 41-year-old performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child. The singer cum actress is married to rapper Jay-Z with the couple having three children.

Rihanna comes in ninth position with 11.7million listeners. The singer cum entrepreneur recently welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Asap Rocky, an American rapper. Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the 34-year-old is regarded as a pop and fashion icon particularly since her third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad.

Carolina Navarro alias Karol G follows closely with 10.7 million listeners. With her music being described as predominantly reggaeton and Latin trap, the 31-year-old last year confirmed the end of her relationship with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

