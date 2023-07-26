American legend Michael Johnson bets on Omanyala for 100m world title

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (center) races with Letsile Tebogo (left) of Botswana and Ackeem Blake of Jamaica in the Men's 100m event during the Diamond League in Monaco, on July 21, 2023. (AFP PHOTO

American athletics legend, Michael Johnson, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time World Champion, has backed Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala to win the World title. In his July 26, 2023, statement, Mr Johnson said he believes Omanyala will be the first African to win a 100m World title.

Johnson’s predictions have come barely a month to the World Athletics Championships that will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.

“Said it before. I believe Omanyala will be the first African to win a 100m World Champs medal. His muscular structure provides tremendous power but do any coaches or sport science experts out there think it could become a limiting factor in his ability to sprint efficiently?” said Mr Johnson.

Omanyala’s star has risen in the past 12 months with his best performance being a win at the Diamond League in Monaco last week in so doing becoming the first Kenyan to win a 100m race in the Diamond League.

Omanyala, who is also the African champion and record holder (9.77 seconds) over the distance, clocked 9.92 seconds in Monaco to beat world under-20 champions Letsile Tebogo of Botswana to second place in a tight contest.

Johnson’s prediction have echoed Omanyala’s own words, with the reigning Commonwealth Games champion having stated that he will be the next world champion.

“There are no doubts about it. I am ready to do it and tonight, I just confirmed what I am capable of,” Omanyala said after his victory in Monaco.

Currently, Omanyala has pitched camp at Team Kenya’s pre-Olympics training base in Miramas, France, in preparation for the World Championships.

Omanyala has broken the barrier to dominate in the short distance races for Kenya, a country best known for its world-beating middle and long distance runners, especially the marathon.

However, for Omanyala to clinch the world title he will have to beat the very best in the world, including renowned American and Jamaican sprinters who for decades have dominated 100m races at the World Championships and the Olympic Games. His biggest test is expected to come from the American quartet of Fred Kerley, Cravont Charleston, Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles.